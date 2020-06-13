Local musicians, venues try to stay afloat amid Coronavirus

Longtime music venues across the United States are struggling to stay open without musicians and concert-goers.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is commonly referred to as the Live Music Capital of the world, but the city streets have been without live music for months now because of the coronavirus pandemic.

President of the Austin Jazz Society Tom Van Tassel said local musicians have been feeling the pain of not playing in more ways than one.

"Without that income, they're having to max out their credit cards. A lot of anxiety with the rent, sometimes paying car insurance," said Van Tassel.

Longtime music venues in Austin and across the country are also struggling to stay afloat. Barracuda on 7th Street announced this week they will be closing their doors for good.

By hosting virtual concerts over zoom and raising nearly $42,000, Van Tassel said the local music community has been looking out for each other during these tough times.

"We did a survey of the Austin Jazz Society members to see what it would take to attend a live event, and largely the response was they aren't ready. They won't be ready until there's a vaccine."

The City of Austin announced they will extend the deadline for local musicians to apply for the Austin music disaster relief fund. Musicians now have until June 26, 2020.