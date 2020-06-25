Local officials look for ways to impose more rules

Officials are trying to balance not running afoul of governor's orders.

AUSTIN, Texas — The dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases in Austin and Travis County has local officials looking for new ways to put more restrictions in place.

They are still trying to strike the balance between doing so and not violating the governor's reopening orders.

Recently, officials in Bexar County figured out that they could require businesses to mandate face masks for their customers – and that doing so didn't run afoul of the governor's orders.

Now officials here in Austin are going through the governor's orders line by line, word by word to find any room for them to impose more rules.

Some of the things they are looking at are whether they can put local capacity ordinances in place for restaurants that may be lower than what is in place now.

Another possibility would be coming up with rules about socially distance tables for restaurants that would allow them to put tables on sidewalks or other public areas to give them more space.

Local officials do remain concerned about bars, so they are trying to see if they can also impose other restrictions on those businesses specifically.

If all else fails and Austin-Travis County numbers continue to spike, local leaders say they will use all legal means necessary to put measures in place to protect the community – even if that does mean being in conflict with the governor's orders.

No decisions have been made about how they will proceed, and they are hoping that it doesn't get to this point – and that local numbers will level off in coming days.