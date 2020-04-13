AUSTIN, Texas — Although the City of Austin's closure of all City parks and trails over the Easter weekend ended Monday at sunrise, the Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) is implementing further restrictions to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

PARD will be decreasing parking access to all downtown, district and neighborhood parks to increase physical distancing by park and trail users. The department will also be converting the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail at Lady Bird Lake to one way.

These changes will be begin rolling out on Monday, will a full transition to be completed by Friday.

The City said this decision was made after consulting with the Public Health Authority and the City of Austin Equity Office. Leaders said they recognized the positive benefits of parks and trails on mental and physical health as we all practice physical distancing.

Parks within the bounds of MoPac, Barton Springs Road, I-35, and 15th Street will all have reduced parking, as well as all district parks and neighborhood parks with parking lots. Residents can view the PARD parkviewer app to identify parks within these areas.

PARD said signage, gate closures, barricades and regular patrols will be reminding the community of parking closures, and rangers will continue to educate and push for compliance.

The department will be posting signs to indicate the direction people should travel along the trail. South of Lady Bird Lake, people should travel from east to west. North of Lady Bird Lake, people should travel from west to east.

The following PARD facilities and grounds remain closed:

All recreation centers

All cultural centers

All museums

All senior centers

All aquatic facilities

Barking Springs/spillway below Barton Springs Pool

All golf courses. Golf walking is not allowed as of April 6.

All tennis centers

All playgrounds

Zilker Botanical Garden

Zilker Caretaker House

Old Bakery & Emporium

All special event facilities

Emma Long Metropolitan Park campsites

Park amenities including, but not limited to: basketball courts, tennis courts, skate parks, playgrounds, disc golf courses, exercise equipment and pavilions.

Amid the new changes, the City said reasonable accommodations will be made to support those with mobility impairments, in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

For more information on local park closures, click here. For more information on Travis County park closures, click here.

