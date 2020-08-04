AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District said it plans to create temporary learning centers for elementary-aged children of essential workers who are physically present at the job site responding to COVID-19. The children it will benefit are those in kindergarten through fifth grade.

AISD said there are a lot of moving parts and don't have additional details about when this will be implemented nor how kids will be socially distanced in classrooms.

According to AISD, essential workers include AISD personnel, such as custodians, food services personnel, police and transportation personnel. It also includes personnel in the city, such as first responders like police, emergency medical services, firefighters and dispatchers.

Grocery store employees, health care service providers, transit service providers and pharmacy employees are also included under essential employees who can benefit from AISD learning centers.

These centers will be established as part of a collaborative effort among state,

county and local entities being made through the Child Care Task Force. AISD said it's to ensure that workers, who maintain critical medical and local services, have a safe and supportive environment for their children while their parents and caregivers continue to work.

AISD said they don't have information about whether or not teachers will be teaching in the learning centers or supervising online classes.

AISD Learning Centers will be open to receive students from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The AISD Learning Centers will follow the AISD calendar for the spring semester.

The first site will launch at Galindo Elementary School for its proximity to St. David’s South Austin Hospital. Future sites may launch in Central and East Austin.

