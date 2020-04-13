AUSTIN, Texas — When Sharla Strube decided to take advantage of her sewing skills to help the community, she did not expect hundreds of people to reach out to her.

She said it all started when she officials with the CDC announced everyone should wear a face covering.

She made five masks. She kept one for herself and put the rest in a box in her front yard.

She then posted on the Nextdoor app, telling people to pick one up if they needed it.

"Those went like hotcakes," Strube said.

The responses for a mask came pouring into Strube's inbox. She knew she had her work cut out for her.

Sharla Strube posts on social media offering masks to people in her neighborhood who need them

She started making as many as she could to keep up with the demand.

"It hasn't been easy. I've had a lot of people drive by asking for masks," Strube said. Some even come to the front door. It's been pretty wild."

In one week, she made 50 masks. Each mask takes her about 20 minutes to make, but she said she is getting faster.

However, due to the demand, she said she is now prioritizing the masks to those most at-risk, including the elderly and first responders.

Once they are taken care of, she will continue making them for the rest of her neighborhood and anyone in the community that needs them.

"It feels good," Strube said. "I feel like I'm doing something during this crisis."

This story was inspired by a local resident on Nextdoor. Click here to see and comment on Tori Larned’s Nextdoor posts.

