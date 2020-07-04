AUSTIN, Texas — Real estate developer Bobby Dillard wears his every day.

If he had his way, all 40 of his CIELO Property Group employees would wear an OURA Ring. It monitors the wearer's body temperature, heart rate and how they sleep.

The titanium ring notifies the wearer if their body temperature spikes, allowing them to stay home and not take any illness to work.

"The OURA Ring is a device that gives you insight on what your body is doing with its response to infections ahead of time," Dillard said.

Dillard is the CEO and co-founder of CIELO Property Group, which owns six properties and manages 12.

He has turned to technology in his battle against coronavirus, doing all he can to keep the virus out of his all his mixed-use properties.

"We're working with FLIR to look at putting temperature monitoring cameras that will sound an alarm if someone has a fever a person when they're walking in the building," Dillard said.

So far, Dillard has used electrostatic spraying to sanitize some of his properties. He has plans to do more when employees return from working from home.

"So, the electrostatic sprayer does a really good job at cleaning and killing COVID-19 on any surfaces inside of a building," Dillard said.

Dillard's latest project, Foundry II in East Austin, hasn't been built yet but you won't see construction workers on the site. CIELO is still working on a safety plan that includes custom washing stations, giving workers new masks every day and daily checks of worker temperatures.

All in an effort to reach the goal of a fever- and virus-free work environment.

WATCH: How to make your own face mask

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: