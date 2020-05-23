Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: 'Don't Mess With Texans' rally to be held at the Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 23 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 53,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 32,200 people have recovered from the virus.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: More than 2,700 cases have been reported and at least 83 people have died. More than 940 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 520 cases have been reported and at least 21 people have died. More than 290 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: There have been at least 266 cases reported in the county and at least three people have died. Around 158 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
- Inside the small Texas county with the most coronavirus cases per capita in the state
- 'They should be able to return to classrooms': Gov. Abbott on plans for schools in August
- Texas unemployment rate hits record high at 12.8%
- 42 caregivers, 25 children with confirmed COVID-19 cases across 60 licensed child care operations in Texas
- Bar hopping in Downtown Austin on the first night of reopening
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
Updates:
8:30 a.m. – The "Don't Mess With Texans" rally will be held outside the Texas State Capitol starting at 11:30 a.m. Organizers with the Texas Freedom Coalition say the rally is related to concerns about the state's economy and a desire to keep Texas "open and free."
8 a.m. – The City of Austin is partnering with Uber and the investment company Notley to offer free rides to those affected by COVID-19 who have essential transportation needs. The City has $120,000 to give to those who apply, and applications must be filled out online. The offer expires on June 30.
Major Updates From Friday, May 22:
- More Texas businesses have been allowed to reopen as of Friday, including bars, breweries and wine tasting rooms; bingo halls, bowling alleys and skating rinks; strip clubs; simulcast racing; rodeo and equestrian events; and aquariums and natural caverns. Restaurants are now allowed to operate at 50% capacity.
- The unemployment rate in Texas for the month of April hit 12.8%, the state's worst monthly tally on record. In the Austin area, the unemployment rate increased from 3.8% in March to 12.2% in April.
- Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order suspending in-person visits to all county and municipal jails across Texas to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Matthew McConaughey delivering masks to rural hospitals in Texas during COVID-19 pandemic
- State police union fears officers who die of coronavirus may not get benefits
- Bingo halls are back as Texas businesses reopen
- Defenders Q&A: Can you spread the COVID-19 by singing?
- Six Austin long-term care facilities declined COVID-19 strike team support, City memo says
- City urges social distancing as crowds gather along New Braunfels river
- Coronavirus in Texas: Gov. Greg Abbott suspends in-person visitations at county, municipal jails
- City opens first batch of 'Healthy Streets' to expand space for residents amid COVID-19 pandemic