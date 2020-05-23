Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: 'Don't Mess With Texans' rally to be held at the Capitol

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, May 23.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 23 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 53,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 32,200 people have recovered from the virus.

Top headlines:

Updates:

8:30 a.m. – The "Don't Mess With Texans" rally will be held outside the Texas State Capitol starting at 11:30 a.m. Organizers with the Texas Freedom Coalition say the rally is related to concerns about the state's economy and a desire to keep Texas "open and free."

8 a.m. – The City of Austin is partnering with Uber and the investment company Notley to offer free rides to those affected by COVID-19 who have essential transportation needs. The City has $120,000 to give to those who apply, and applications must be filled out online. The offer expires on June 30.

Major Updates From Friday, May 22: