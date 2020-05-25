Defenders Q&A: How much does a COVID-19 test cost?

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many viewers have reached out to KVUE with questions regarding coronavirus, so the KVUE Defenders decided to take a look at some of them.

Here are the answers to some of your questions.

Question: I have been tracking my stimulus check for the past two-and-a-half months, and I don't know where it is. Can you help?

Answer: The IRS has an online tool where you can track those payments as well as update your bank account information online. And you can now call the IRS at 800-919-9835 to speak with a live person about your questions. But keep in mind: not everyone will get a payment. If you owe child support or other private debts to banks or collectors, these checks can be seized.

RELATED:

Question: What is the charge for getting tested for coronavirus?

Answer: It depends on where you live and what kind of health insurance you may have. Austin Public Health is offering free COVID-19 testing, but you need to be experiencing symptoms of the virus and you must pre-register to schedule a no-cost, drive-thru test. Other municipalities are offering similar services, so it's best to call your local health department to see what's available in your area. Your doctor may also provide testing at no cost, depending on your insurance.

RELATED:

Question: Any idea on when animal groomers can reopen?

Answer: Just like humans, our furry friends may be in need of quarantine haircuts. Salons are back in businesses and pet groomers are too, so go ahead and book your pet's appointment. But social distancing guidelines will be in place to keep your pet healthy and many places will not accept walk-ins, so be sure to call ahead.

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.