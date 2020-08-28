Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 28 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 597,700 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 12,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 26,200 cases have been reported and at least 374 people have died. At least 25,079 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: More than 5,300 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 46 people have died. At least 2,916 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 7,800 cases have been reported in the county and at least 116 people have died. More than 7,600 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Aug. 26
Updates:
WATCH: Austin mayor talks COVID-19
