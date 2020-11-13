x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, Nov. 13.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 13 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 993,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 19,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 33,960 cases have been reported and at least 465 people have died. At least 31,910 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 6,585 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 91 people have died. At least 6,012 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 10,772 cases have been reported in the county and at least 158 people have died. At least 10,251 people have recovered from the virus.

WATCH: Infectious disease specialist on the COVID-19 surge in Texas

