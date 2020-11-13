Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 993,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 19,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 33,960 cases have been reported and at least 465 people have died. At least 31,910 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 6,585 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 91 people have died. At least 6,012 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 10,772 cases have been reported in the county and at least 158 people have died. At least 10,251 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Nov. 12
Updates:
