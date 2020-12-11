x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Nov. 12.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 12 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 985,300 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 19,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 33,769 cases have been reported and at least 462 people have died. At least 31,824 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 6,486 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 91 people have died. At least 5,983 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 10,676 cases have been reported in the county and at least 158 people have died. At least 10,187 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Nov. 11

Updates: 

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Thursday.

WATCH: UT researchers helping develop COVID-19 vaccine

