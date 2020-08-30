Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Aug. 30.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 606,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 12,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 606,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 12,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 26,300 cases have been reported and at least 380 people have died. At least 25,198 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: More than 5,300 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 46 people have died. At least 2,967 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 7,800 cases have been reported in the county and at least 119 people have died. More than 7,600 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates:

10 a.m. – Round Rock ISD will begin "grab-and-go" curbside library service at many campuses this week, with a full rollout at all campuses by Monday, Sept. 7. Through the grab-and-go serve, students can reserve books and pick them up curbside.

Round Rock ISD said the service is available to all students and will continue to serve virtual learners when on-campus learning resumes later this semester.