Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Central Texas Food Bank hosting distribution event

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 601,700 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 12,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 26,300 cases have been reported and at least 377 people have died. At least 25,175 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: More than 5,300 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 46 people have died. At least 2,967 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 7,800 cases have been reported in the county and at least 119 people have died. More than 7,600 people have recovered from the virus.
Updates:
8:15 a.m. – Free COVID-19 testing will be available in three Central Texas communities today. Testing starts at 9 a.m. at Cedar Creek United Methodist Church in Cedar Creek, and testing starts at 10 a.m. at both the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center in Kyle and at San Marcos High School.
8 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting a food distribution event at the Travis County Expo Center from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Learn more.
