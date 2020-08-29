x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Central Texas Food Bank hosting distribution event

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Aug. 29.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 29 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 601,700 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 12,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 26,300 cases have been reported and at least 377 people have died. At least 25,175 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,300 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 46 people have died. At least 2,967 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 7,800 cases have been reported in the county and at least 119 people have died. More than 7,600 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Aug. 26

1 / 6
Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates:

8:15 a.m. – Free COVID-19 testing will be available in three Central Texas communities today. Testing starts at 9 a.m. at Cedar Creek United Methodist Church in Cedar Creek, and testing starts at 10 a.m. at both the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center in Kyle and at San Marcos High School.

8 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting a food distribution event at the Travis County Expo Center from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Learn more.

WATCH: Local teacher takes history class on the road 

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

21 arrested in Austin-area drug bust, report says

Central Texas high school football 2020 season scores: Week 1

APD Chief Brian Manley looking to reassign officers after budget cuts

Rattlesnake with 16 babies found in Manor, Texas