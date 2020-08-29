Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Central Texas Food Bank hosting distribution event

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Aug. 29.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 29 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 601,700 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 12,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 601,700 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 12,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 26,300 cases have been reported and at least 377 people have died. At least 25,175 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: More than 5,300 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 46 people have died. At least 2,967 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 7,800 cases have been reported in the county and at least 119 people have died. More than 7,600 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates:

8:15 a.m. – Free COVID-19 testing will be available in three Central Texas communities today. Testing starts at 9 a.m. at Cedar Creek United Methodist Church in Cedar Creek, and testing starts at 10 a.m. at both the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center in Kyle and at San Marcos High School.

8 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting a food distribution event at the Travis County Expo Center from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Learn more.