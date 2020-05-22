Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Bars, bingo halls, strip clubs and more can reopen

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, May 22.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 22 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 52,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 31,200 people have recovered from the virus.

More than 52,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 31,200 people have recovered from the virus. Central Texas counties: Travis County: More than 2,700 cases have been reported and at least 83 people have died. More than 930 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 520 cases have been reported and at least 24 people have died. More than 290 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: There have been at least 250 cases reported in the county and at least three people have died. Around 158 people have recovered from the virus.



Top headlines:

Updates:

6:15 a.m. - More businesses in Texas can reopen Friday as part of Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to gradually reopen the state. Here's a list of businesses that can reopen:

Bars

Bingo halls

Bingo alleys

Strip Clubs

Simulcast racing

Skating rinks

Wine tasting rooms

Breweries

Rodeo and equestrian events

Aquariums and natural caverns

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Friday.