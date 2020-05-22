Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Bars, bingo halls, strip clubs and more can reopen

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 52,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 31,200 people have recovered from the virus.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: More than 2,700 cases have been reported and at least 83 people have died. More than 930 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 520 cases have been reported and at least 24 people have died. More than 290 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: There have been at least 250 cases reported in the county and at least three people have died. Around 158 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
- Some Austin bars preparing to reopen under Gov. Abbott's new guidelines
- Texas Gov. Abbott outlines plans and guidance to reopen bars, child care facilities, bingo halls and more
- Austin strip clubs prepare to reopen Friday following safety guidelines
- Checklist: Bowling alleys, bingo halls, skating rinks can reopen May 22 with these guidelines
- Here's when, where Central Texas Food Bank will distribute emergency food kits
- Big events like ACL, Longhorn football not likely by end of 2020, Austin health official says
- COVID-19 Q&A: Officials reveal Austin area ZIP codes of concern and new 'rapid test' machine
Updates:
6:15 a.m. - More businesses in Texas can reopen Friday as part of Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to gradually reopen the state. Here's a list of businesses that can reopen:
- Bars
- Bingo halls
- Bingo alleys
- Strip Clubs
- Simulcast racing
- Skating rinks
- Wine tasting rooms
- Breweries
- Rodeo and equestrian events
- Aquariums and natural caverns
