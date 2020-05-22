Defenders Q&A: Can you spread the COVID-19 by singing?

If you have a question you'd like for KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many viewers have reached out to KVUE with questions regarding coronavirus, so our KVUE Defenders decided to take a look at some of them.

Here are the answers to some of your questions.

Question: Can you spread the coronavirus by singing?

Answer: According to the British newspaper The Guardian, a professor from Munich studied aeresol particles in several choir members and found air is propelled less than two feet out of the singer's mouth. He said if someone is practicing social distancing recommendations of six feet, the droplets wouldn't go far enough to reach another person.

RELATED:

Question: Did eviction protections for renters expire?

Answer: The Texas Supreme Court ruled eviction hearings can resume starting on May 19, but some renters are still protected. Renters living in homes covered by federally backed mortgages are protected as well as renters in cities and counties that have enacted local protections.

Question: When will the DPS offices open?

Answer: Gov. Greg Abbott announced on May 21 that the Texas Department of Public Safety driver's license offices will open in Central Texas on May 29 with limited services. You will have to make an appointment online and can book an appointment up to six months in advance.