Saturday Updates:

12:30 p.m. – Capital Metro is suspending all fares starting on April 1, but it is encouraging people to only take rides when it is essential.

12 p.m. – Williamson County announces that in addition to the first coronavirus death confirmed earlier in the day, the county also has two other new cases, bringing the total to 37.

10:30 a.m. – Williamson County officials announce first coronavirus death in the county, a man in his 70s.

Investigations conducted by the Williamson County and Cities Health District will identify potential contacts exposed to the virus and provide close contacts with guidance, as well as monitor them for the development of symptoms.

10 a.m. – Texas Health and Human Services (HHS) announces SNAP and Medicaid benefits will be automatically renewed so existing clients can maintain coverage during the coronavirus pandemic.

This means that clients who were up for renewal don't have to call or complete their renewal to receive continuous coverage. SNAP and Medicaid benefits are extended until further notice, and HHS will continue to provide updates to the public during the coming months.

Texas is also waiving interview requirements for households applying for SNAP. Households are not required to complete an interview before approval if identity has been verified and mandatory verification steps are completed.

Major updates from Friday, March 27:

A client at the Salvation Army's Downtown Austin shelter reportedly has the coronavirus. The individual is being isolated at a local hotel, according to the Salvation Army.

Texas State University health officials reported that a faculty member has tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said the faculty member lives in Austin and is recovering well.

Caldwell County reported its first case of COVID-19.

Austin-Travis County is now reporting 160 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has been one death caused by the virus in Travis County.

Gov. Abbott announced the deployment of three National Guard Task Force Brigades to operate 10 support units throughout the state, to assist drive through testing sites and help to bolster the state's infrastructure.

