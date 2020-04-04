AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 4 live blog.

Top Headlines:

Updates:

8:10 a.m. – City of Kyle extends local orders that require child care facilities to remain closed and occupancy restrictions and sanitation measures to remain in place at gas stations. The orders are now extended through April 30.

Major updates from Friday, April 3:

Texas State University said a student tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30. The university said the student returned to campus with a parent to move out on March 27. The student was reportedly asymptomatic at that time and did not have close contact with anyone other than the parent.

UT Austin has confirmed at least 49 students have tested positive for COVID-19 after a group of 211 spring breakers traveled to Mexico in March.

Austin-Travis County has reported a fourth death from COVID-19, a woman in her 70s. There are now 430 confirmed cases.

H-E-B said it will provide employees with masks and gloves for use while at work. The masks will be provided starting Saturday.

Austin Parks and Recreation announced the spillway at Barton Springs in Austin, also known as “Barking Springs,” has been closed after people were gathering in groups, against the City’s stay-at-home orders.

Austin ISD announced on Friday it will close all its campuses indefinitely to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in Austin.

