AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce his plan to gradually reopen Texas at 2:30 p.m. You can watch live updates in the video above when the press conference starts. KVUE will also stream the updates on our Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.

KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 27 live blog.

Top Headlines:

Updates:

6 a.m. - Gov. Abbott is expected to tell us more about his plan to reopen Texas at 2:30 p.m.

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Monday.

WATCH: Timeline: Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to reopen Texas amid COVID-19 pandemic

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: