AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 21 live blog.
Top Headlines:
- Oil prices plummeting: Why it's happening and what that means for Texas
- Austin-Travis County coronavirus cases reach 1,174, 26 deaths
- The state unemployment trust fund is set to run out of money, but you will get paid
- Texas will begin reopening process on Monday amid COVID-19 pandemic
- When and where you can get an 'emergency food' kit from the Central Texas Food Bank this month
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- Need a job? These Austin-area stores, other businesses are hiring right now
Updates:
WATCH: Mayor Adler discusses Austin coronavirus clusters on KVUE
