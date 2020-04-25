AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
1 p.m. – Williamson County reports sixth COVID-19 death, a man in his 70s. The county is reporting a total of 211 positive cases, with 127 recoveries. Seven people are currently hospitalized.
The county is also reporting its first confirmed coronavirus cluster at a nursing home, with 46 confirmed cases of staff and residents.
"Our top priority, from the beginning, has been to protect our most vulnerable residents," County Judge Bill Gravell said. "We are putting all of the resources we have available into isolating the cluster so that no others will be infected."
On April 23, Williamson County sent updated control orders to 65 long-term care facilities, which stipulated that if there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a facility, all patients, staff and next of kin must be notified.
Major updates from Friday, April 24:
- Travis County is now reporting 1,379 confirmed cases, 32 deaths and 378 recoveries.
- Hays County's total case number is now 148. At least 71 of those have recovered and are out of quarantine.
- The Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services have launched an online COVID-19 test collection map.
