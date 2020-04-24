AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 24 live blog.
Top Headlines:
- How 'retail to-go' will work in Texas
- New task force created to help reopen businesses, Austin leaders say
- Austin-Travis County coronavirus cases reach 1,312, 31 deaths
- Texas' peak in COVID-19 deaths most likely a couple weeks away, UT research shows
- Amid COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 481K jobs available across Texas, Gov. Abbott says
- When and where you can get an 'emergency food' kit from the Central Texas Food Bank this month
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- Need a job? These Austin-area stores, other businesses are hiring right now
Updates:
6 a.m. - Retail to go officially starts in Texas as part of Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to gradually reopen businesses. Customers will be able to go to stores to pick up things they're buying, but they can't go inside. For more information, click here.
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Friday.
WATCH: Timeline: Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to reopen Texas amid COVID-19 pandemic
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- President Trump showcases idea heat, humidity could help fight coronavirus
- President Trump expected to sign $500B aid bill as US virus cases near 870K
- 'The Eyes of Texas' like you've never heard it before: 25 UT percussionists create mini-masterpiece
- COVID-19 testing capacity in Travis County needs to be 8x better, says Travis Co. judge
- Confusion over Highland Lakes boating rules amid stay-home orders
- Powerful photo from Central Texas hospital gives glimpse into toll of COVID-19
- Austin City Council passes numerous items to aid in COVID-19 relief