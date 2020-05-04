AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Top Headlines:

Updates:

12 p.m. – Williamson County officials confirm second COVID-19 death, 77 total positive cases.

On March 28, Williamson County officials confirmed the county's first COVID-19 death, a man in his 70s. On April 5, the county confirmed the second death, a man in his 50s.

The breakdown of cases by city as of April 5 is:

Austin: 9

Cedar Park: 11

Georgetown: 10

Hutto: 6

Leander: 10

Round Rock: 30

Other cities: 1

Williamson County said as of April 5, the county has had 30 recoveries. For more information about the county's cases, click here.

11:30 a.m. – The Mexic-Arte Museum reschedules "Taste of Mexico 2020" to Wednesday, Sept. 23. As September is Hispanic Heritage Month, the event will now be "Taste of Mexico: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month." Pre-sale tickets are on sale now.

10:40 a.m. – Capital Metro confirms the death of an employee. CapMetro said the cause of death has not been confirmed, but that the company was made aware earlier this week that the employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

CapMetro said the employee worked in the bus maintenance area and did not interact with the public. His last day on the job was March 16.

In a statement, CapMetro said, "The Capital Metro family mourns the passing of our friend and colleague and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this time. We ask our Central Texas community to honor our beloved colleague by staying home and using our service for essential trips only."

The company will not be releasing the name of the employee.

Major updates from Saturday, April 4:

Austin-Travis County confirms fifth and sixth COVID-19 deaths, 460 total cases. For a detailed breakdown of the cases, see the Austin-Travis County online dashboard.

Austin Public Health has launched an interactive map to guide people who are homeless to the nearest site for basic hygiene services, including showering, hand washing and using the restroom.

Williamson County confirms 76 total cases in the county.

