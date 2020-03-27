AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 27 live blog.
- Gov. Greg Abbott issues executive order to quarantine individuals flying in from NY, NJ, CT and New Orleans
- Austin City Council approves 60-day rent grace period amid coronavirus outbreak
- This interactive map shows you where coronavirus cases are in Texas
- Travis, Williamson counties issue stay-at-home order
- Austin coronavirus cases reach 137
- Dozens of Austin swimmers spotted near Barton Springs Pool amid social distancing, 'stay-at-home' order
- List: Here's what's open during the order to stay home
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- Gov. Greg Abbott: Statewide shelter in place 'not appropriate' at this time
- Local law enforcement agencies hoping to use education, not citations to enforce shelter-in-place orders
Updates:
12 p.m. - Williamson County announces seven new cases, bringing total to 34.
RideAustin announces it will temporarily suspend services beginning on March 30 at 12 a.m.
10 a.m. - A New Braunfels man in his 40s who died at an Austin hospital marks Comal County's first COVID-19 death.
The University of Texas holds a virtual press conference to answer questions about the university's preparation for online learning, shelter-in-place conditions on campus and other challenges affecting students and their families.
6:30 a.m. - The Round Rock Independent School District announced it will start at-home instruction on April 6 through Google Classroom and the district's email system.
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates on Friday.
WATCH: Gov. Abbott issues new quarantine orders for some travelers
