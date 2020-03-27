AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 27 live blog.

Top headlines:

Updates:

12 p.m. - Williamson County announces seven new cases, bringing total to 34.

RideAustin announces it will temporarily suspend services beginning on March 30 at 12 a.m.

10 a.m. - A New Braunfels man in his 40s who died at an Austin hospital marks Comal County's first COVID-19 death.

The University of Texas holds a virtual press conference to answer questions about the university's preparation for online learning, shelter-in-place conditions on campus and other challenges affecting students and their families.

6:30 a.m. - The Round Rock Independent School District announced it will start at-home instruction on April 6 through Google Classroom and the district's email system.

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates on Friday.

