Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Food bank to hold distribution Thursday

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 51,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 30,300 people have recovered from the virus.

Central Texas counties: Travis County: More than 2,600 cases have been reported and at least 82 people have died. More than 920 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 510 cases have been reported and at least 20 people have died. More than 280 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: There have been at least 250 cases reported in the county and at least three people have died. Around 155 people have recovered from the virus.



6:10 a.m. - The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute 28-pound boxes of food and hygiene products at Del Valle High School Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.