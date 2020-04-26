AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Top headlines and latest updates:
Top Headlines:
- South By Southwest sued over no-refund policy after 2020 festival canceled
- Gov. Abbott reveals a tiered approach to re-open Texas economy
- LIST: Austin businesses close permanently during COVID-19 pandemic
- CDC adds 6 new COVID-19 symptoms
12 p.m. – Williamson County officials announce 51 new positive COVID-19 cases. The county now has a total of 262 cases, up from 211 on Saturday.
Officials said the total case count significantly increased because of a cluster at a Williamson County nursing home. There are currently seven people hospitalized in the county, and 136 people have recovered. There have been six coronavirus deaths in Williamson County.
"My fellow Williamson County residents, in the last 10 days, we have seen an increase of 78% in new cases. Let us redouble our efforts in social distancing and kindness during these next days," County Judge Bill Gravell said.
