12 p.m. – Williamson County officials announce 51 new positive COVID-19 cases. The county now has a total of 262 cases, up from 211 on Saturday.

Officials said the total case count significantly increased because of a cluster at a Williamson County nursing home. There are currently seven people hospitalized in the county, and 136 people have recovered. There have been six coronavirus deaths in Williamson County.

"My fellow Williamson County residents, in the last 10 days, we have seen an increase of 78% in new cases. Let us redouble our efforts in social distancing and kindness during these next days," County Judge Bill Gravell said.

