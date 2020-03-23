AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 23 live blog.

Top headlines:

Monday updates:

4:50 p.m. – The Travis County Tax Office announces it will temporarily stop taking any new legal action against residents with delinquent property taxes. State penalties and interest will continue to accrue on what those taxpayers owe, in accordance with Texas state law.

If you have a payment plan for your property taxes and need to renegotiate terms or if you need to set up a payment plan, call (512) 854-9473 or email TaxOffice@TravisCountyTX.gov.

3:30 p.m. – Austin Mayor Steve Adler said a shelter-in-place order for Austin and Travis County will be issued on Tuesday, according to our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. Read more.

3 p.m. – Gov. Greg Abbott requests a presidential major disaster declaration for Texas. According to Abbott's office, the request is based in part on the governor's conclusion that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is "of such severity and magnitude that supplementary federal assistance is necessary to save lives; protect property, public health and safety; and to lessen or avert the threat of a larger disaster."

In his letter to President Donald Trump, Abbott specifically requested Individual Assistance Crisis Counseling and Public Assistance Category B (Emergency Protective Measures), including Direct Federal Assistance for all 254 counties in Texas. The letter also detailed Texas' efforts to mitigate the impact of the virus. According to Abbott's office, the requested federal aid would be used to overcome the shortage of personal protective equipment, needed medical equipment and testing supplies and to address impending shortages of medical equipment and hospital beds. Read the governor's letter.

2:30 p.m. – Blanco County has reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

2:13 p.m. – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Texas received $36.9 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the state's first round of funding from a coronavirus bill passed by Congress. $19.5 million will go to 43 local health departments to aid in their COVID-19 response, the governor's office said.

12:57 p.m. – Officials have prepared to issue shelter-in-place orders for Austin and Travis County, but are waiting for recommendations from Mark Escott, the city's health authority, KVUE's Tony Plohetski confirmed.

12:30 p.m. – Austin City Council Member Gregorio Casar said he is bringing an emergency ordinance to the March 26 city council meeting that would create a 60-day grace period for those unable to pay rent due to the coronavirus. He said this will help ease the burden on renters and small business owners.

12:15 p.m. – Williamson County announced five new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 14.

10:30 a.m. – Lee County announced it has started testing for COVID-19 since it just received test kits. At this time, there are no confirmed cases in the county.

10:23 a.m. – Capital Metro announced that on Tuesday at 10 a.m., it will host a Facebook live Q&A to answer any questions riders may have.

9:40 a.m. – The Hays County Local Health Department, in conjunction with the City of San Marcos, has established a call center to respond to questions from Hays County residents regarding the coronavirus. Residents may call the hotline at 512-393-5525 with non-emergency COVID-19 questions from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

7:35 a.m. – The City of Pflugerville is closing all City parks, playscapes and courts in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The closure includes dog parks and the skate park until further notice.

However, city trails will remain open. If you do use a city trail, be sure to practice social distancing.

5:30 a.m. – Starting March 23, CommUnityCare is temporarily closing seven of its clinics in Travis County in order to conserve protective equipment for the safety of medical staff and patients and expand telehealth services.

Here are the clinics that are closed:

Austin OB Manor-1408 Shadowglen: Highway 290, Suite 302, Manor

Austin OB Riverside: 2410 E Riverside Dr., Suite. G-2, Austin

Carousel Pediatrics May’s Crossing: 1201 S. Interstate 35, Ste 303, Round Rock

Del Valle Health Center: 3518-A FM 973, Del Valle

Dove Springs Integral Care: 5015 South I-35, Austin

5015 South I-35, Austin Hornsby Bend Health Center: 1412 Hunters Bend Road, Austin

Manor Health Center: 600 W Carrie Manor St., Manor

The healthcare center will re-assign medical staff to larger health centers so they can focus on fighting the pandemic and consolidating resources. CommUnity Care is contacting patients if their appointments are affected.