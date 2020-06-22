Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Gov. Abbott to give COVID-19 update on state's response

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, June 22.

Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Monday regarding the state's response to coronavirus.

Texas: More than 111,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 3,200 people are hospitalized across the state. An estimated 68,499 people have recovered.

More than 111,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 3,200 people are hospitalized across the state. An estimated 68,499 people have recovered. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 6,200 cases have been reported and at least 110 people have died. At least 4,140 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: Over 1,700 confirmed cases have been reported and at least five people have died. At least 389 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 1,200 cases have been reported in the county and at least 32 people have died. More than 650 people have recovered from the virus.



8 a.m. - Gov. Abbott will give an update on the state's response to coronavirus at 2 p.m. This comes after Travis County and other areas of Texas have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases.