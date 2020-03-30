AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 30 live blog.
Top Headlines:
- Gov. Abbott expands order requiring certain travelers to quarantine, issues order banning the release of 'dangerous felons'
- Austin coronavirus cases reach 200
- Austin CEO delivers thousands of masks from Mexico to Texas doctors in need of protective equipment
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- Austin media outlets announce joint telethon to raise funds for All Together ATX
Updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates on Monday.
WATCH: Gov. Abbott expands order requiring certain travelers to quarantine
