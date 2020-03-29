AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 29 live blog.
Top Headlines:
- Coronavirus live updates: Fauci says U.S. certain to have 'millions of cases' of COVID-19, over 100,000 deaths
- Austin CEO delivers thousands of masks from Mexico to Texas doctors in need of protective equipment
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- Austin coronavirus cases reach 179
- Austin media outlets announce joint telethon to raise funds for All Together ATX
Sunday Updates:
10:20 a.m. – The Texas Division of Emergency Management will receive a $236,756,360.44 federal grant to aid its response to the coronavirus pandemic. The funding comes from FEMA through the Robert T. Stafford Act, which grants authority for the federal government to assist in local disaster aid efforts.
"I know this is a time of serious uncertainty for both the physical and financial health of our families and our country, but I want to assure my constituents, the 29 million people that I'm privileged to represent in the State of Texas, that the federal government is working to provide the relief we can," Sen. John Cornyn said. "I commend the Trump Administration for prioritizing the health of Texans as well as local leaders in Texas working to fight this pandemic."
9:15 a.m. – Capital Metro said ridership on Saturday was down an estimated 53% from 2019. Ridership continues to decline as customers are urged to only use transit for essential trips to critical services.
Major updates from Saturday, March 28:
- Austin-Travis County is now reporting 179 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death. Fayette County has confirmed a second positive case, Burnet County has confirmed a second positive case and Bastrop County has confirmed a third positive case. Williamson County has confirmed 37 total positive cases, including one death. See the full breakdown of cases in Central Texas by county.
- The City of Austin announced a new community forum, ATX Emergency Food Systems Exchange, to help connect food and volunteers with people in need. The exchange is being used by grocery delivery program for the elderly and immunocompromised Stay Home, Stay Healthy.
- A Capital Metro employee who previously self-reported to have COVID-19 has tested negative for the virus, CapMetro said on Saturday.
WATCH: Texas doctors dealing with mask shortage get supplies from Mexico
