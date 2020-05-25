Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know on Memorial Day

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, May 25.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 25 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

More than 55,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 33,300 people have recovered from the virus. Central Texas counties: Travis County: More than 2,800 cases have been reported and at least 84 people have died. More than 1,008 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 520 cases have been reported and at least 21 people have died. More than 290 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: There have been at least 270 cases reported in the county and at least three people have died. Around 158 people have recovered from the virus.



Top headlines:

Updates:

