Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, July 14.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 14 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 264,300 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 3,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 136,400 people have recovered.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 15,400 cases have been reported and at least 172 people have died. At least 11,862 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: Over 3,600 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 11 people have died. At least 693 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 4,000 cases have been reported in the county and at least 56 people have died. More than 2,500 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data July 13

Texas Department of State Health Services
Top headlines:

Latest updates:

