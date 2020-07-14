Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 264,300 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 3,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 136,400 people have recovered.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 15,400 cases have been reported and at least 172 people have died. At least 11,862 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 3,600 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 11 people have died. At least 693 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 4,000 cases have been reported in the county and at least 56 people have died. More than 2,500 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
- The other COVID-19 problem: Stress and anxiety are on the rise, data shows
- Gov. Greg Abbott discusses State's continued response to surge in COVID-19 cases across Texas
- Round Rock and Leander ISD board of trustees ask TEA to suspend in-person learning until COVID-19 cases decrease
- 'Pay us when you can' | TWC executive director on unemployment overpayment bills
- Austin ISD answers questions about students returning for 2020-21 school year
