x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: COVID-19 case reported at Decker Elementary School

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Nov. 5.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 5 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 926,400 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 18,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 32,605 cases have been reported and at least 456 people have died. At least 31,115 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 6,265 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 91 people have died. At least 5,842 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 9,755 cases have been reported in the county and at least 155 people have died. At least 9,375 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data for Nov. 4

1 / 10
Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates:

6 a.m. - A new coronavirus case was reported at Decker Elementary School. Wednesday evening, the school said a campus staff member tested positive for the virus. Third grad students who attend this school and any siblings who attend Manor ISD schools are required to self-quarantine for the next two days (through Nov. 6) until further notice. The school is now being deep cleaned and sanitized.

WATCH: Austin health officials say COVID-19 numbers are improving

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

How Travis, Williamson and Hays counties voted in the 2020 presidential election

H-E-B unrolls new restrictions on bath tissue and more for Austin shoppers

Biden nears 270 as battleground states continue counting ballots