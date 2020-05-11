Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: COVID-19 case reported at Decker Elementary School

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 5 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 926,400 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 18,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 32,605 cases have been reported and at least 456 people have died. At least 31,115 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 6,265 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 91 people have died. At least 5,842 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 9,755 cases have been reported in the county and at least 155 people have died. At least 9,375 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data for Nov. 4
1 / 10
Updates:
6 a.m. - A new coronavirus case was reported at Decker Elementary School. Wednesday evening, the school said a campus staff member tested positive for the virus. Third grad students who attend this school and any siblings who attend Manor ISD schools are required to self-quarantine for the next two days (through Nov. 6) until further notice. The school is now being deep cleaned and sanitized.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: