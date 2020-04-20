AUSTIN, Texas — Three hours before the mobile food drive began, the first person pulled into Del Valle High School to claim his spot in line.

Like many others, Abel Menchaca said the coronavirus has cut down his work hours, and that has left him struggling.

"Barely surviving with your income right now. It's hard," Menchaca said.

The Central Texas Food Bank held an additional mobile food drive on Monday, April 20, to help the increasing number of families who need help.

At past drives, the food bank saw more than 1,500 families come through and did not have enough resources.

PHOTOS: Central Texas Food Bank serving those in need during pandemic

This time around, Paul Gather with the Central Texas Food Bank said they were prepared to distribute food to 1,750 families.

This is Neil Carroll's first time at a food bank. He said he has always relied on himself, so it was a different feeling waiting in the line on Monday.

"I've applied for unemployment but it's taking a while, so I need the help," he said.

Each vehicle received one food box and one hygiene box.

However, to reduce exposure to coronavirus, Monday's event did not allow walk-ups. For individuals who did not have a car, Gather said they have a program called Find Food Now that can help you find a location to pick up these items.

The Food Bank also partnered with Capital Metro to run the "Metro Access Program" to deliver at-home kits to individuals with disabilities.

