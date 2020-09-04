AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 9 live blog.
Top Headlines:
- Mayor Adler warns hospitalizations could increase if construction workers don't practice social distancing
- LIST: Austin restaurants selling grocery items
- Here’s what you need to know about requesting your unemployment payment
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- Walgreens to start 15-minute drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Texas, Gov. Abbott says
- Austin-Travis County coronavirus cases reach 596, 7 deaths
- Non-essential activity in Austin down 64%, Travis County judge says
Updates:
WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott gives update on COVID-19
