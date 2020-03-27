AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Public Health (APH) officials confirmed the first coronavirus-realted death of an Austin-Travis County resident.

The patient was a woman over the age of 70 with significant underlying health conditions, APH officials said. To protect the family’s privacy, health officials said they would not release any further information about the patient.

“We send our most sincere condolences to the patient’s family and friends,” said Stephanie Hayden, Director of Austin Public Health. “Everyone must continue to do their part to protect our community and our loved ones.”

Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, loss of smell or taste) are asked to avoid the risk of spread at clinics and hospitals by using telehealth virtual visits or calling his or her health provider. Physicians will determine if there is another plausible diagnosis with similar symptoms. Individuals without insurance or established healthcare providers experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should call CommUnityCare at 512-978-8775.

Additional COVID-19 deaths and cases will be reported on the dashboard located at www.AustinTexas.gov/COVID19. KVUE also has an interactive map that details COVID-19 cases in this story. For a list of the number of COVID-19 cases broken down by county, visit this story.

