Coachella, Stagecoach canceled for 2020 due to pandemic

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival were originally slated for April but were postponed to October before being canceled.

INDIO, Calif. — Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals which had already been postponed until October 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic have now been canceled entirely as of Wednesday, according to the Riverside University Health System - Public Health.

Due to concerns of a possible second wave of COVID-19 cases, Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser signed an order canceling both festivals. Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival were originally slated for April but were postponed to October after another order by Dr. Kaiser.

“I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall,” said Kaiser. “In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter. Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward."

Kaiser added the decision was not taken lightly knowing how many people would be impacted but said that his first priority is the health of the community.

Riverside County officials have been in contact with Goldenvoice which puts on both festivals.

Coachella draws hundreds of thousands of people to the Empire Polo Club fields in Indio annually for two weekends filled with three days of music each. This year's headliners were to include Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, and Rage Against the Machine.