Q&A: What filter is good for cloth masks? Can I disinfect an N95 mask?

Viewers have questions about COVID-19, masks and protests. KVUE is answering some of them here.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the coronavirus continues to spread in Central Texas, viewers have many questions, and KVUE is dedicated to answering them.

Question: What kind of filter can we insert into cotton face masks? What is OK and what should we stay away from?

Multiple face mask options are available on the internet currently. Dr. Emily Briggs, a family physician, recommended purchasing 3M filters if possible.

However, she said home remedies, like coffee filters, work too. The extra layer of protection is the key to mitigating the spread of the virus.

As far as filters she does not recommend, she did not point to anything specific.

However, if the mask is homemade, it is a good idea to create a pocket so the filter can be removed and replaced when the mask is washed.

Finally, whether a mask has a filter or not, physicians and city leaders highly encourage the public to continue wearing masks.

Question: How long does an N-95 mask last and can they be sanitized?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an individual may use an N-95 mask continuously for up to eight hours, as long as it does not get soiled or contaminated by blood, fluids or the virus.

While there is a shortage on masks, the CDC also approved the reuse of masks. This is less recommended than extended use, since it may lead to the user touching the mask more.

If reusing a mask, the CDC recommends using five masks and cycling through one mask per day before starting over with the first mask. Make sure to store them properly.

If a mask loses its fit or gets contaminated, it should not be used.

It is possible to decontaminate a mask, but this should be a last resort. The CDC said it is best to contact the specific mask manufacturer who can provide accurate decontamination steps for their masks.

Remember, health officials ask that only healthcare workers and professionals on the front lines of the virus should purchase N-95 respirators.

Question: Have there been any connections to the protesting and rise in COVID-19 cases?

In a recent press conference, Austin Public Health attributed the rise in COVID-19 cases to the re-opening of the state. This was expected when leaders took this action, but Dr. Mark Escott, the Austin Health Authority, said the lack of social distancing and mask usage as the state re-opens is contributing to the rise.

This includes the crowds that formed over Memorial Day weekend at the end of May.

Data is slowly coming in after weeks of protests, but health officials predict to see a spike in more cases in the near future.

Escott recommended that anyone who participated or continues to participate in protests get tested for the virus to be safe.

If you have any questions you want KVUE to answer, text it to 512-459-9442.