Church camp COVID outbreak: 10 fully vaccinated residents test positive, health officials say

Galveston County health officials are doing their own testing and confirm 100 people have indeed tested positive for the virus after attending the camp.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Galveston County Health District confirms at least 10 fully vaccinated residents who attended a church-sponsored summer camp event in League City last month have tested positive for COVID-19.

Current data, as of Thursday, is that out of the 450 plus people who attended this camp at Clear Creek Community Church, more than 130 of them have self-reported that they have tested positive for COVID.

Additional samples are being tested, health officials confirmed.

“The Delta variant is highly contagious, more so than other strains. And people who are unvaccinated are at most risk,” said Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County local health authority.

“I cannot stress enough – there is no reason to not get vaccinated if you’re old enough. There are plenty of vaccines available,” Keiser continued. “In this outbreak, at least as of now, it appears most of the people who have tested positive are old enough to be vaccinated. These vaccines are safe, effective and they offer the best protection against COVID-19 to you, your family and your community.”

The health district said it was notified of the first positive COVID-19 case tied to the camp on June 27. Since then the number of positive cases has been growing, but thus far, no one has been hospitalized.

Clear Creek Community Church has canceled church services as a result of this outbreak.

On Thursday, the church posted the following message to its Facebook page:

Clear Creek Community Church will cancel services again on Sunday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 14 at all campuses. In addition, there will be no Revive and Restore Forum on July 11. Other gatherings for the week have been canceled or postponed.

Here’s why. The COVID outbreak at Student Ministry Camp came in two waves. The first wave happened at camp, the second wave happened when people brought the virus home to their families on June 27. The Galveston County Health District advised us to close for a second Sunday. We believe that’s the wisest choice to quell further transmission of the virus.

Our pastors, staff, and volunteers are making diligent efforts to stay in touch with all who attended camp and their families to pray for them, to care for them, and to monitor their recovery. The number of people at camp who became ill has increased since my first communication. In some cases, entire families are sick. While some have had difficult symptoms, we are not aware of any hospitalizations.

I realize that another week of canceling services and other gatherings is difficult and disappointing. But this is the wisest and most loving thing to do for our community and our church family. Please join me in praying for full recovery for all who are ill, and pray for a stop to any further transmission of the virus.







