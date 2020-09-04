AUSTIN, Texas — When schools were forced to close their building because of the coronavirus pandemic, a big question from parents: how will students be graded? It depends on the school district and some have yet to figure out new grading policies.

Austin ISD

The Austin ISD board of trustees decided students will either get a grade of pass or incomplete. Teachers will check in with students to give them feedback.

An incomplete won't prevent a student from going onto the next grade, but it'll show teachers that a student needs more help.

Austin ISD said they're focused on the child's physical and mental health amidst the separation from campus communities. AISD staff will continue to work with students and families to support needs as the district transitions into continuous learning.

RELATED:

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county

Austin ISD to create 'temporary learning centers' for students of essential workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Austin ISD votes to continue employee pay, change grading requirements due to coronavirus

You can find out more details about AISD's continuous learning on the district's website.

Round Rock ISD

Round Rock ISD officials said its report cards will reflect either pass or incomplete. If a student had a failing grade before the COVID-19 closures, they have the opportunity to bring up that grade to at least a 70%.

Round Rock ISD's website shows teachers will make every effort to communicate with parents on student progress and to ensure their experience with at-home learning is positive, effective and enriching.

RELATED: Round Rock ISD food services employee tests positive for coronavirus

You can read more of RRISD's policies on its website.

Leander ISD

In accordance with the LISD School Board’s resolution, Leander ISD officials said grading for the remainder of the year will utilize a pass/incomplete format with the emphasis placed on student mastery, support and success.

Students who were struggling academically before, or begin to struggle during the closure, will be given individualized support on a case-by-case basis to enable students to have successful learning experiences and earn credit.

RELATED:

What parents can expect when online learning starts

Austin photographer spreading the light in a world darkened by coronavirus

Leander ISD staff will collaborate to track and document student progress, checking in with families of students who are struggling, not making progress on assigned tasks or not participating.

Pflugerville ISD

Pflugerville ISD officials said they haven't made any decisions on grading policies yet. They will have more information after their board meeting on Thursday, April 16.

Bastrop ISD

Bastrop ISD officials said they haven't made any decisions on grading policies yet.

Hays CISD

Hays CISD officials said their grading plan is being finalized for recommendation to the board for their April meeting later this month. HCISD said the framework of what they're looking at is in the April 8 email they sent to parents. It can be found online at www.hayscisd.net/cvupdates.

Georgetown ISD

Georgetown ISD has on their website that grades will be changed to complete or incomplete and final exams will not be held this spring.

According to GISD's website, Pre-K through eighth grade will utilize a complete/incomplete approach to grades for work assigned. High school credit courses will utilize existing grading scales and will continue to be used in teacher grade books and reported on progress reports and the final report card.

RELATED:

Dell employee returning to India from Austin tests positive for coronavirus

Austin ISD adopts new school bus cleaning practices amid coronavirus concerns

GISD said final grades will be converted into complete or incomplete. Actual earned grades will still be available for students who need a record of those grades for any purpose.

Lake Travis ISD

Lake Travis ISD officials said their grading and graduation policies will be presented to their school board on Wednesday, April 15.

Manor ISD

Manor ISD officials said kindergarten through eighth grade will move to a pass/fail/incomplete grading method for the remainder of the year based on Texas Education Agency (TEA) guidance.

MISD said all semester two (final) grades will be pass/fail/incomplete to ensure grades are applied fairly. Students will have until Monday, Aug. 31, to complete assignments toward an incomplete grade.

RELATED: COVID-19 in Austin: City council approves $15M in relief funding, buys buildings for emergency isolation

Ninth through 12th grade will also move to a pass/fail/incomplete grading method for the remainder of the year based on TEA guidance. Semester two will be pass/fail/incomplete to ensure grades are applied fairly. Students will have until Monday, Aug. 31, to complete assignments toward an incomplete grade.

Manor ISD said they're freezing GPA and rank for the local selection of valedictorian and salutatorian.

You can read more of MISD's grading guidelines on the district's website.

Eanes ISD

Eanes ISD announced recently some of their students will be graded during the COVID-19 closures. The school district said kindergarten through second-grade students will receive progress remarks, but will not receive grades. Third-grade students will earn one grade per week in Math and one in ELA.

Eanes ISD said fourth-grade students will earn one grade per week in either Math or Science and one grade in ELA/Social Studies. Fifth-grade students will earn one grade per week in math, one in science, and one in ELA/social studies.

During COVID-19, Eanes ISD will adopt a “Hold-Harmless” grading philosophy. “Hold-Harmless” means that a student’s fourth nine-weeks grade may not be lower than the third nine-weeks grade.

For secondary grading guidelines, students will earn one grade per class per week. Eanes ISD said the grades earned in each class will be averaged to arrive at the fourth nine-weeks grade. The third and fourth nine-weeks grades will be averaged to arrive at a semester average.

Final exams will not be administered this spring. To read more on Eanes ISD guidelines, you can find more info on the district's website.

WATCH: Local school districts changing grading policies

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Coronavirus layoffs in the Austin area: What to know if you lost your job

Austin Lowe's employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19

New coronavirus test in Austin gives results in 10 minutes, allows doctors to test more patients

Georgetown police seeking armed home invasion suspect last seen wearing 'coronavirus style' mask