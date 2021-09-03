x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

As 1% of students in Texas have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, some Central Texas districts see higher numbers

Thorndale ISD, Lago Vista ISD, Lockhart ISD, Round Top-Carmine ISD and Thrall ISD have the highest percentage of staff and students that have tested positive.

AUSTIN, Texas — A cumulative total of 1% of students in Texas school districts statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Aug. 29.

At least 51,904 students have contracted the virus statewide. 5,340,108 students are enrolled in Texas public schools.

RELATED: Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Friday school and cases stat tracker

Of the 800,078 school staff members in Texas, 1.6% have tested positive for COVID-19 during this academic year. There have been 13,026 confirmed cases amongst staff statewide.

The following five school districts are seeing the highest percentage of students and staff testing positive for COVID-19 here in Central Texas:

According to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s list of government entities unlawfully imposing mask mandates, none of the five school districts above are requiring masks.

Gov. Greg Abbott passed an executive order in July restating that no government entity, including school districts, can require or mandate masks. Many school districts in Central Texas are doing so anyway.

RELATED: LIST: Local school district mask rules for upcoming school year

Several school districts have also had to close classrooms due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Most recently, Round Rock ISD closed two classrooms at Great Oaks Elementary and Teravista Elementary.

RELATED: LIST: Central Texas school closures due to COVID-19

Other school districts with closings include Liberty Hill ISD, Leander ISD and Hays CISD.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Meet Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas football's head coach

Austin visitor recovering from copperhead bite warns others ahead of Labor Day weekend

The 'Texas Heartbeat Act' has raised a lot of questions. Here are the answers to your most-asked questions