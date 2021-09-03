As 1% of students in Texas have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, some Central Texas districts see higher numbers

Thorndale ISD, Lago Vista ISD, Lockhart ISD, Round Top-Carmine ISD and Thrall ISD have the highest percentage of staff and students that have tested positive.

AUSTIN, Texas — A cumulative total of 1% of students in Texas school districts statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Aug. 29.

At least 51,904 students have contracted the virus statewide. 5,340,108 students are enrolled in Texas public schools.

Of the 800,078 school staff members in Texas, 1.6% have tested positive for COVID-19 during this academic year. There have been 13,026 confirmed cases amongst staff statewide.

The following five school districts are seeing the highest percentage of students and staff testing positive for COVID-19 here in Central Texas:

Thorndale ISD: 42 cases in staff and students, 6.3% of the population

Lago Vista ISD: 100 cases in staff and students, 5.6% of the population

Lockhart ISD: 236 cases in staff and students, 3.3% of the population

Round Top-Carmine ISD: 8 cases in staff and students, 3% of the population

Thrall ISD: 24 cases in staff and students, 2.8% of the population

According to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s list of government entities unlawfully imposing mask mandates, none of the five school districts above are requiring masks.

Several school districts have also had to close classrooms due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Most recently, Round Rock ISD closed two classrooms at Great Oaks Elementary and Teravista Elementary.

Other school districts with closings include Liberty Hill ISD, Leander ISD and Hays CISD.