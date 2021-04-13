Central Texas Food Bank assistance not slowing down as pandemic rounds corner

Leaders with the food bank says they have adjusted to a new 'COVID normal' for how many people they are serving.

AUSTIN, Texas — Even as the pandemic rounds the corner with vaccines ramping up, tens of thousands of people are still struggling to afford food in Central Texas.

The demand for food from the Central Texas Food Bank (CTFB) is returning to its "COVID normal" levels after Winter Storm Uri caused people's need for food to skyrocket, according to Mark Jackson, CTFB's chief development officer.

Before the pandemic, CTFB served about 60,000 people per week. Since then, it has served 75,000 to 80,000 people weekly.

The food bank has been able to manage this year-long spike due to the drive-thru distribution sites they began running last April and the generous help from community partners.

"That is sort of one of the silver linings of the new models we have developed is that they are effective at serving a lot of people and allowing us to open up a lot of different distributions all over the 21 counties we serve," Jackson said.

Jackson anticipates more families will continue to need food for the next one to two years as they continue to deal with the economic fall out from the pandemic, all while the population in Central Texas continues to grow.

In the past year, the food bank's other busiest months other than April's inaugural drive-thru events included typical holidays and February's winter storm that left thousands of families with little access to food, according to Jackson.

The food bank's most immediate focus moving forward is getting volunteers back in the warehouse as soon as it is safe.

The @CTXFoodBank says they are still serving thousands more people every week because of the pandemic and that won't slow down for the next two years. The good news--They've adjusted to a new 'COVID' normal so they have enough food for anyone who needs it.



📸John Gusky pic.twitter.com/hwshHO6FA8 — Tori Larned (@ToriLarnedtv) April 13, 2021

"We're going to follow the CDC guidelines. You know, the one thing I've learned over the last year is I do not have a crystal ball in terms of how these things are going to go and so trying to put a timeline on things is really difficult. But we'll follow the guidance. And as soon as we can invite our amazing volunteers back into the facility, we will be doing so," Jackson said.

CTFB will host multiple more distribution events this month. Here are the times and locations:

Saturday, April 10: KIPP School – South Campus, 5107 I-35, from 9 a.m. to noon

5107 I-35, from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 15: T ravis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker Lane, from 9 a.m. to noon

7311 Decker Lane, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 17: Del Valle High School, 5201 Ross Rd., Del Valle, Texas, from 9 a.m. to noon

5201 Ross Rd., Del Valle, Texas, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24: ACC Kyle, 1200 Kohlers Crossing, Kyle, Texas, from 9 a.m. to noon

1200 Kohlers Crossing, Kyle, Texas, from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 29: Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker Lane, from 9 a.m. to noon