More people getting tested for COVID-19 as delta variant spreads in Central Texas

A doctor with CareHive Health in Austin says they are testing just as many people, if not more, than they were during the 2020 summer COVID-19 surge.

AUSTIN, Texas — From January to June, COVID-19 testing rates went down in Austin, with the vaccine rollout minimizing the spread. But since the start of July, those rates have changed in a drastic way.

"Over the last four weeks, I have to say that once again, we are testing almost as much, if not more, than we were at the pandemic about literally about a year ago at this point,” shared Dr. Suneet Singh, medical director of CareHive Health in Austin.

APH reports there were 2,502 people who tested positive during the week ending on Aug. 7, and 14.1% of all COVID tests are coming back positive.

"What we're seeing with the Delta variant is it is a more contagious strain of COVID,” said Dr. Singh. “And as a result, for every patient who is getting infected, we're seeing six patients subsequently thereafter become infected."

So, what if you're vaccinated? If you have symptoms, you need to go get tested. When it comes to exposure, the CDC says:

"Fully vaccinated people who have come into close contact with someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be tested 3-5 days after exposure, and to wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result."

"The vaccine has done an excellent job at what we would hope for from the from the beginning, which is just to reduce the severity of disease as we define it, as in need of a hospital,” said Dr. Singh.

Dr. Singh said the most accurate test is a PCR test, as compared to an antigen test. With kids heading back to school, Dr. Singh said it is crucial you get your child tested if they have symptoms, and do not send them to school until they get a negative result.

"It's for the health of your own child. It's for the health of the other students. It's for the health of the faculty,” said Dr. Singh.

Under federal law, public and private insurance companies are required to fully-cover the cost of a COVID-19 test, if deemed medically necessary by a doctor. If a workplace is requiring routine testing, that is not always covered by insurance.



Austin Public Health offers same-day, walk-in testing for free at different locations in Travis County. To find testing sites, click here.