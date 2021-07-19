Central Texas counties continue rising in COVID-19 response phases as delta variant spreads

Williamson County has entered its "Red Phase," while Travis County surpassed Stage 4 criteria on Monday but officially remains in Stage 3.

AUSTIN, Texas — The highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant has caused Central Texas counties to raise their response phases as hospitalizations increase.

Williamson County announced Monday it has met the criteria to increase to its "Red Phase," one week after moving to "Orange." Meanwhile, Austin-Travis County also passed into "Stage 4" territory on Monday, based on a seven-day average threshold of 30 daily COVID-19 hospital admissions. City and county officials moved Austin from Stage 2 to Stage 3 on July 15.

Austin-Travis County has not officially declared Stage 4 recommendations as of Monday. For a look at the differences between Stage 3 and Stage 4 recommendations, click here. For more information on masking in Austin, click here.

KVUE reached out to Austin Public Health about the increasing metrics. APH told KVUE it would have more information during a joint Council/Commissioners meeting on Tuesday or Wednesday. APH officials also said they "will be sure to send out anything on this once we have more information."

APH provided the following statement on testing protocols for fully vaccinated individuals:

"As cases continue to surge, we certainly recommend that anyone, if they believe they have come in contact with individuals who have symptoms or believe they have been exposed to COVID-19, to get tested. Individuals that work in industries that have a higher chance of infection should certainly be aware of their and those around them's symptoms, stay home if they are sick and get tested. Unprotected individuals should wear a mask, wash hands and watch their distance and, as mentioned previously, stay home if sick."