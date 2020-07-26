Central Health helps Austin businesses in disproportionately affected COVID-19 hot spots

Businesses, apartment complexes and faith-based centers are getting kits aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin ZIP codes hardest hit by COVID-19 cases are getting a little extra relief from Central Health.

The local public agency that connects Travis County residents with low income to quality health care is providing kits to minority businesses that serve disproportionately affected communities.

“We want to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community, and we are focused on ZIP codes and communities where they have high infection rates. And as you know, Latinos and African Americans are disproportionately affected by COVID-19,” said Ted Burton, VP of communications for Central Health. “We're focusing on businesses, but also faith-based centers – so churches, apartment complexes – so delivering the kits to the apartment complex office so they can distribute to residents.”

The kits come with public health messaging signs and flyers, as well as masks for businesses to give to customers. Soon, Burton said the kits will also include hand sanitizer.

So far, 150 of the kits have been distributed – with more to go – in 11 ZIP codes determined to have some of the highest infection rates.

According to CommUnityCare’s testing data, during the week of July 12-18, 52.6% of Latinos tested and 24.2% of Black Americans tested were positive for COVID-19.

Original Walker’s Barbershop, located in the 78758 ZIP code, is one of the businesses that has already received the kits.

“As far as a business standpoint, it keeps costs down so that we can actually keep people coming and making a profit,” said owner Raymond Walker. “It allows us to not take it home to our families. It allows us to keep everybody else safe.”

Like all salons and barbershops in Texas, Walker had to shut down for several weeks. When they reopened, additional precautions were added to slow the spread of the virus.

Walker doesn’t want to return to being shut down – one of the reasons the new kits are helping his business.

“If we can't do what we need to do, then we can't support those people. We can't support our families. We can't support the people that we work with,” Walker said.

Central Health also wants to remind people to self-isolate if you have been exposed to COVID-19, are waiting for test results, if you have symptoms or if you’ve tested positive.