AUSTIN, Texas — Celebration Church has turned its three campuses into food and medical supply distribution centers to meet the needs of the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

Each day, the church has about 50 volunteers who help distribute approximately 3,500 meals per week, in partnership with Central Texas Food Pantry.

Boxed food items are being distributed to six area counties, where the most vulnerable and at-risk are being given a week of meals.

Celebration is also partnering with Austin Disaster Relief Network and Williamson County Community Organizations Assisting in Disaster to collect donations of protective gear from the public for first responders.

“We are going into week three, and finding even more ways to serve our community,” said outreach pastor Mel Stauber. “We will continue to serve as long as there is a need in our community.”

Local residents are encouraged to support relief efforts by donating the following new, unused, unopened items to the Celebration Church Georgetown location at 601 Westinghouse Road in Georgetown:

Hand sanitizer, antibacterial soap, disinfectant wipes

N95 masks, surgical masks, industrial Masks (N-95 or Dust)

Latex-free gloves, eye protection goggles, face shields, protective gowns

Thermometers (new only) – old style or new style, especially non-contact

Under a new order issued Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said religious services should be conducted remotely. If that is not an option, the order allows for services as long as they comply with the CDC guidelines for social distancing. According to the CDC website, gatherings of more than 10 people should be canceled.

