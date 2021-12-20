Here are the CDC's tips for holiday travel

With more and more people flying as we get closer to Christmas, the CDC has travel tips to help keep you and others safe.

AUSTIN, Texas — For anyone traveling this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a few tips for you if you're flying domestically.

Here are the most important things the CDC thinks you need to know:

Delay travel until you are fully vaccinated.

Check your destination’s COVID-19 situation before traveling. State, local, and territorial governments may have travel restrictions in place.

Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth is required in indoor areas of public transportation (including airplanes) and indoors in U.S. transportation hubs (including airports).

Do not travel if you have been exposed to COVID-19, you are sick, or if you test positive for COVID-19.

If you are not fully vaccinated and must travel, get tested both before and after your trip.

They also suggest you check airlines and location's specific requirements when you fly somewhere to make sure that you are able to comply with them.

For everyone who travels, they say to self-monitor and be aware of if you are coming down with symptoms. Those unvaccinated need to self-quarantine and then get tested three to five days after returning.

For those traveling internationally, you can find the CDC recommendations, by clicking here.