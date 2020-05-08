Caught in a web of wedding delays? Couple warns of financial frustration as they re-book

A Dallas wedding planner shares her best tips if you're rescheduling with a vendor or booking a venue for 2021.

DALLAS — Like many other happily engaged couples, Chris Land and Kaylee Perry thought 2020 was the year they'd finally tie the knot. And boy have they tried.

"We decided on June 14th was our original date," said Perry.

They booked last year with a Fort Worth venue and say they were fully paid up before the pandemic hit.

Then, Perry's parents contracted the virus in March. The couple knew then they had to delay their big day. They say they reserved a new date in October with the same venue but not without frustration.

"Our reception venue had a $1,000 'change date' fee in addition to all of our money that had already been invested," said Perry, who estimated they'd already paid over $5,000.

In April, she lost her job, making the financial pressure higher.

As cases of the virus kept climbing, Land and Perry came to accept that their October date wouldn't work either for the sake of their family's health. They say the venue gave them just days to pick from a small number of dates and wanted to charge yet another change fee.

"We are just like so many others where things have changed because of our circumstances," said Perry. "So handing over $2,000 on top of everything else we had to adjust for was not reasonable."

"We weren’t going to be forced into having the wedding when they were available," said Land.

Hunter Orcutt knows that stress. The Dallas based wedding planner hears it from her clients as they weigh going ahead with their celebrations or waiting.

"It’s been a lot more work with a lot less weddings," said Orcutt of her work life in 2020.

WFAA asked her advice for couples who may have to delay, delay yet again or are weighing whether or not to book a venue for a ceremony in 2021. Her first suggestion is don’t cancel too early.

"I’d say wait, until about six to eight weeks prior," she said.

Orcutt says make vendors hear your voice in an effort to have a real connection. It could make a difference in your negotiations.

"Don’t send them an email, call them on the phone and say here’s what we’re thinking," she said.

Finally, if you’re looking at booking for 2021, build in a backup plan.

"Say 'OK, if COVID is still a thing, what are you going to do as a business, and can I get it in writing?'" said Orcutt.

Land and Perry wish they had that option. Instead, they’re walking away from the money they've lost and having a small ceremony on their own terms next month.