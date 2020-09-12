Cars and COVID-19: How to slow the spread while riding with passengers

A new study sheds light on ventilation inside cars and ways to stay safe when riding with passengers, particularly when using rideshare services.

If you use rideshare services like Uber or Lyft, or carpool with passengers you don’t live with, there’s a new study that could help you make a safer decision for slowing the spread of diseases like COVID-19.

The study by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Brown University used computer simulations and revealed your instinct to roll down your own window might not actually be the best ventilation solution.

“It’s very important that when you're riding in that car to know the risks when you have windows closed and it is just like any other confined environment, that you should be careful, wear a mask and be sure that you do not remain in a confined environment for long durations,” said Varghese Mathai, an assistant physics professor at the University of Massachusetts.

When riding as a passenger, the study suggests the best place to sit is diagonal from the driver to aid in physical distancing but also to help with the airflow. It’s also recommended that you ride with all the windows rolled down for maximum benefits.

Log into Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

“If you're driving at 50 miles per hour and opening all windows, it's not always practical,” Varghese said. There’s also the issue of warmer or colder outdoor temperatures in different parts of the country.

As an alternative, the study found it's best to roll down two windows – but not your own window. The recommendation instead is the window opposite from where you’re sitting. For the driver, the front right window, and for the passenger, the rear left window, assuming both are sitting diagonally from each other.

If you can’t have the windows open all the way, even partially could help.

“If you cannot have windows even partially open, then I would recommend wearing a good mask. And in addition to that, having a fresh intake of air through the … air conditioning system,” Mathai said.

The next best option if no windows are down is to run the heater or air conditioner on full blast and make sure it’s not recirculating air, the study found. This strategy could also be used if windows are down.

The riskiest way to drive with a passenger is with all the windows up and only using the car’s recirculating air function.

The findings come with the assumption that both the driver and rider are wearing a mask.

The CDC also recommends cleaning and disinfecting car surfaces often and limiting the number of people in a car.