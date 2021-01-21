Most CapMetro vehicles opening to full capacity Wednesday

Masks are still required on all Capital Metro services, per federal regulation.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Austin Public Health officials announced the city and Travis County have moved to Stage 2 of the area's COVID-19 risk-based guidelines. With that, Capital Metro announced all vehicles will open to full capacity on Wednesday, with the exception of MetroAccess.

Masks are still required on all CapMetro services, per federal regulation. CapMetro is also continuing several procedures to keep customers and staff safe.

The transit agency will continue electrostatic cleaning, and vehicles have air purifiers installed onboard. Seating on CapMetro vehicles has also been updated from fabric covers to vinyl for easier cleaning.

Additionally, hand sanitizing stations are available on CapMetro vehicles for customers to use as they enter and exit, and face masks are available for customers who forget to bring their own.

CapMetro has also introduced new cashless and contact-free payment methods. Learn more.