AUSTIN, Texas — While one of Gov. Greg Abbott's new executive orders from Friday, April 17, outlines plans to re-open some businesses, others will remain closed.

The order states people should avoid eating and drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts. People are allowed to pick up food or have it delivered.

The order also states people should not visit gyms, massage establishments, tattoo studios, piercing studios and cosmetology salons.

KVUE spoke to the owner of The Brow Studio in Austin about how she is preparing for a return of clients.

"People were thinking maybe we'd be able to open next week, I was like, I don't know if I'm ready to open, but I will start getting things into place. As of now the studio is closed. Come Monday I'm going to start putting things in place to where I can get things on the ground. So once we do get that start date to go, we can just start running," says Mashari Hogan, the owner of The Brow Studio.

While her business will remain closed for now, Hogan said Friday's announcement provided a bit of a light at the end of the tunnel.

She added that when things are back up and running, there will be some changes in place to create a new normal, making sure it's safe for her and her clients.

